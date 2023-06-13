Search
Zack King
Investors finally get a glimpse of Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) volume hitting the figure of 0.64 million.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $3.42, up 3.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.55 and dropped to $2.90 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. Over the past 52 weeks, LPTV has traded in a range of $2.68-$14.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 268.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.20%. With a float of $29.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 67 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.92, operating margin of -73.94, and the pretax margin is -95.61.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Loop Media Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 2,300,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 460,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,914,373 shares.

Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -95.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Loop Media Inc.’s (LPTV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Loop Media Inc. (LPTV)

The latest stats from [Loop Media Inc., LPTV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.24 million was superior to 56714.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Loop Media Inc.’s (LPTV) raw stochastic average was set at 13.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.87. The third major resistance level sits at $4.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. The third support level lies at $2.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 158.14 million has total of 56,381K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,830 K in contrast with the sum of -29,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,390 K and last quarter income was -9,820 K.

