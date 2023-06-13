Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors finally get a glimpse of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) volume hitting the figure of 1.5 million.

Analyst Insights

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $15.28, down -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.35 and dropped to $14.94 before settling in for the closing price of $15.32. Over the past 52 weeks, MWA has traded in a range of $9.90-$15.49.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.60%. With a float of $153.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.20, operating margin of +10.07, and the pretax margin is +7.90.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Mueller Water Products Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 47,519. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,189 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 376,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Director sold 12,578 for $11.73, making the entire transaction worth $147,540. This insider now owns 115,618 shares in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.14 while generating a return on equity of 11.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mueller Water Products Inc.’s (MWA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s (MWA) raw stochastic average was set at 93.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.43 in the near term. At $15.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.77. The third support level lies at $14.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.39 billion has total of 156,422K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,247 M in contrast with the sum of 76,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 332,900 K and last quarter income was 21,300 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 377,620 K

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) stock priced at $13.54, down -1.47% from the...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) market cap hits 5.36 billion

Shaun Noe -
Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $10.82, up 2.12% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 20.11% last month.

Sana Meer -
EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.53, plunging -1.88% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.