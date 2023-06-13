Investors finally get a glimpse of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) volume hitting the figure of 3.59 million.

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) stock priced at $7.55, up 3.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.80 and dropped to $7.42 before settling in for the closing price of $7.45. TDS’s price has ranged from $6.43 to $17.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -106.10%. With a float of $91.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.45, operating margin of +2.79, and the pretax margin is +2.31.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 6.93%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.15 while generating a return on equity of 1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.85 in the near term. At $8.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.25. The third support level lies at $7.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 815.00 million, the company has a total of 112,573K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,413 M while annual income is 62,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,303 M while its latest quarter income was 8,000 K.