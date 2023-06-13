Investors must take note of Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) performance last week, which was -44.77%.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.0534, plunging -25.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0535 and dropped to $0.0437 before settling in for the closing price of $0.06. Within the past 52 weeks, CYXT’s price has moved between $0.06 and $15.16.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.90%. With a float of $133.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.68 million.

In an organization with 755 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.54, operating margin of -5.80, and the pretax margin is -47.69.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 571,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 9,000,000 shares at a rate of $0.06, taking the stock ownership to the 880,996 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,000,000 for $0.06, making the entire transaction worth $571,500. This insider now owns 880,996 shares in total.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.52) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -47.60 while generating a return on equity of -71.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 42.4 million. That was better than the volume of 3.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 285.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 193.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2264, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1420. However, in the short run, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0528. Second resistance stands at $0.0580. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0626. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0430, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0384. The third support level lies at $0.0332 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.68 million based on 180,317K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 746,000 K and income totals -355,100 K. The company made 196,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -325,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.