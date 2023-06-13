Investors must take note of Lincoln National Corporation’s (LNC) performance last week, which was 3.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $23.19, up 1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.05 and dropped to $23.08 before settling in for the closing price of $23.10. Over the past 52 weeks, LNC has traded in a range of $18.50-$54.59.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -231.30%. With a float of $153.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11316 workers is very important to gauge.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Lincoln National Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 200,025. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,838 shares at a rate of $25.52, taking the stock ownership to the 15,007 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s EVP, President LFD sold 1,500 for $30.79, making the entire transaction worth $46,185. This insider now owns 20,336 shares in total.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.63) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -11.90 while generating a return on equity of -18.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -231.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.90% during the next five years compared to -42.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lincoln National Corporation’s (LNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -19.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

The latest stats from [Lincoln National Corporation, LNC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.32 million was inferior to 3.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Lincoln National Corporation’s (LNC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.46. The third major resistance level sits at $24.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.52. The third support level lies at $21.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.02 billion has total of 169,559K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,784 M in contrast with the sum of -2,227 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,814 M and last quarter income was -881,000 K.