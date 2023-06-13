Investors must take note of Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) performance last week, which was 17.87%.

On June 12, 2023, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) opened at $28.30, higher 0.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.97 and dropped to $27.61 before settling in for the closing price of $28.19. Price fluctuations for PRVA have ranged from $20.64 to $44.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 95.80% at the time writing. With a float of $103.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 964 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.60, operating margin of -1.41, and the pretax margin is -1.37.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Privia Health Group Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 2,597,918. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 91,605 shares at a rate of $28.36, taking the stock ownership to the 138,457 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s President and COO sold 8,395 for $28.00, making the entire transaction worth $235,060. This insider now owns 138,457 shares in total.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.63 while generating a return on equity of -1.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

The latest stats from [Privia Health Group Inc., PRVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.89 million was superior to 1.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) raw stochastic average was set at 74.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.65. The third major resistance level sits at $30.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.93. The third support level lies at $26.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Key Stats

There are currently 115,662K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,357 M according to its annual income of -8,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 386,280 K and its income totaled 7,320 K.