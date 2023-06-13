Investors must take note of Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) performance last week, which was 13.39%.

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) stock priced at $1.41, up 2.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.3501 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. LLAP’s price has ranged from $1.11 to $6.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -26.80%. With a float of $75.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.06 million.

The firm has a total of 480 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.31, operating margin of -137.02, and the pretax margin is -173.84.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,894,144. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 627,200 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 779,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 172,800 for $3.02, making the entire transaction worth $521,856. This insider now owns 628,709 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -174.01 while generating a return on equity of -145.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Terran Orbital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Terran Orbital Corporation, LLAP], we can find that recorded value of 2.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 14.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1358. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4766. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3135. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2768.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 209.00 million, the company has a total of 145,019K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 94,240 K while annual income is -163,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,200 K while its latest quarter income was -54,450 K.