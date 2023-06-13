KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.00%

June 12, 2023, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) trading session started at the price of $55.51, that was 0.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.96 and dropped to $55.20 before settling in for the closing price of $55.18. A 52-week range for KKR has been $41.77 – $60.53.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -116.90%. With a float of $741.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $861.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.76, operating margin of -49.44, and the pretax margin is -20.03.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KKR & Co. Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 345,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,000,000 shares at a rate of $23.00, taking the stock ownership to the 29,782,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 27,315 for $26.15, making the entire transaction worth $714,286. This insider now owns 484,458 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.74) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -15.90 while generating a return on equity of -4.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.91% during the next five years compared to -20.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 62.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

There are 863,074K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 47.64 billion. As of now, sales total 5,721 M while income totals -841,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,127 M while its last quarter net income were 339,990 K.