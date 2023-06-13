Last month’s performance of -13.36% for AEye Inc. (LIDR) is certainly impressive

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1928, plunging -4.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1956 and dropped to $0.1756 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Within the past 52 weeks, LIDR’s price has moved between $0.16 and $3.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -60.30%. With a float of $145.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -139.43, operating margin of -2709.30, and the pretax margin is -2705.13.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AEye Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 1,014. In this transaction CTO and Chief Prdct Strategist of this company bought 4,621 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,142,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s CTO and Chief Prdct Strategist bought 5,236 for $0.19, making the entire transaction worth $1,010. This insider now owns 1,137,594 shares in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2706.72 while generating a return on equity of -75.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

AEye Inc. (LIDR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2133, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6852. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1921 in the near term. At $0.2038, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2121. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1721, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1638. The third support level lies at $0.1521 if the price breaches the second support level.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.36 million based on 176,892K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,650 K and income totals -98,710 K. The company made 640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.