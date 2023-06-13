Last month’s performance of -14.04% for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is certainly impressive

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $3.51, up 2.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.6888 and dropped to $3.35 before settling in for the closing price of $3.41. Over the past 52 weeks, PL has traded in a range of $3.29-$7.51.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.10%. With a float of $241.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 930 workers is very important to gauge.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 2,500. In this transaction CFO & COO of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 933,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s CFO & COO sold 1,000 for $4.60, making the entire transaction worth $4,600. This insider now owns 936,096 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

The latest stats from [Planet Labs PBC, PL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.73 million was superior to 1.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.85. The third major resistance level sits at $4.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. The third support level lies at $2.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.38 billion has total of 274,967K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 191,260 K in contrast with the sum of -161,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 52,980 K and last quarter income was -37,840 K.