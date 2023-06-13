Last month’s performance of 2.66% for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is certainly impressive

On June 12, 2023, Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) opened at $50.54, higher 0.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.985 and dropped to $50.30 before settling in for the closing price of $50.37. Price fluctuations for TSN have ranged from $47.11 to $88.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.90% at the time writing. With a float of $283.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 142000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.13, operating margin of +7.98, and the pretax margin is +7.79.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tyson Foods Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,002,803. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,500 shares at a rate of $48.92, taking the stock ownership to the 115,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s EVP & Chief People Officer bought 5,000 for $49.22, making the entire transaction worth $246,108. This insider now owns 32,847 shares in total.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by -$0.84. This company achieved a net margin of +6.08 while generating a return on equity of 17.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Tyson Foods Inc.’s (TSN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.99 in the near term. At $51.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.96. The third support level lies at $49.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Key Stats

There are currently 355,611K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 53,282 M according to its annual income of 3,238 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,133 M and its income totaled -97,000 K.