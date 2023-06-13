Last month’s performance of 31.68% for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) is certainly impressive

On June 12, 2023, Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) opened at $7.80, higher 6.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.29 and dropped to $7.701 before settling in for the closing price of $7.74. Price fluctuations for WEAV have ranged from $2.91 to $8.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.40% at the time writing. With a float of $61.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.95 million.

In an organization with 806 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.37, operating margin of -34.97, and the pretax margin is -34.92.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Weave Communications Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 28,386. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 5,353 shares at a rate of $5.30, taking the stock ownership to the 601,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec sold 2,500 for $5.31, making the entire transaction worth $13,267. This insider now owns 745,104 shares in total.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -35.00 while generating a return on equity of -50.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.59 million. That was better than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Weave Communications Inc.’s (WEAV) raw stochastic average was set at 96.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. However, in the short run, Weave Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.45. Second resistance stands at $8.66. The third major resistance level sits at $9.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.48. The third support level lies at $7.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Key Stats

There are currently 66,721K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 549.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 142,120 K according to its annual income of -49,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 39,570 K and its income totaled -7,860 K.