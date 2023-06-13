Last month’s performance of 43.13% for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is certainly impressive

On June 12, 2023, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) opened at $7.09, higher 7.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.72 and dropped to $7.0203 before settling in for the closing price of $6.98. Price fluctuations for GCT have ranged from $4.14 to $62.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.70% at the time writing. With a float of $16.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 764 workers is very important to gauge.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GigaCloud Technology Inc. is 52.32%, while institutional ownership is 25.60%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64

Technical Analysis of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

The latest stats from [GigaCloud Technology Inc., GCT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was inferior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s (GCT) raw stochastic average was set at 38.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.11. The third major resistance level sits at $8.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.71. The third support level lies at $6.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Key Stats

There are currently 40,685K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 261.75 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 490,070 K according to its annual income of 23,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 127,800 K and its income totaled 15,940 K.