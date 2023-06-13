Last month’s performance of 8.41% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is certainly impressive

June 12, 2023, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) trading session started at the price of $5.46, that was 9.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.16 and dropped to $5.46 before settling in for the closing price of $5.16. A 52-week range for KC has been $1.77 – $10.13.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 45.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -58.90%. With a float of $104.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.43 million.

In an organization with 9517 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.21, operating margin of -27.52, and the pretax margin is -32.57.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -32.50 while generating a return on equity of -27.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.81 million. That was better than the volume of 2.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.19. However, in the short run, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.07. Second resistance stands at $6.46. The third major resistance level sits at $6.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.06. The third support level lies at $4.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

There are 253,686K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.34 billion. As of now, sales total 1,186 M while income totals -385,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 271,480 K while its last quarter net income were -88,380 K.