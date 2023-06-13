Search
Sana Meer
LEJU (Leju Holdings Limited) climbed 21.47 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.72, soaring 21.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.27 and dropped to $1.69 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Within the past 52 weeks, LEJU’s price has moved between $1.03 and $9.84.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.80%. With a float of $1.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.37 million.

The firm has a total of 1326 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.08, operating margin of -30.86, and the pretax margin is -29.66.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -26.13 while generating a return on equity of -87.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Trading Performance Indicators

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -65.44

Technical Analysis of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Leju Holdings Limited, LEJU], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Leju Holdings Limited’s (LEJU) raw stochastic average was set at 12.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 195.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6100. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.0500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.9500. The third major resistance level sits at $4.6300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7900.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.89 million based on 13,682K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 343,180 K and income totals -89,670 K. The company made 230,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Trading Directions

