Lemonade Inc. (LMND) 20 Days SMA touches 17.71%: The odds favor the bear

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $19.27, up 4.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.53 and dropped to $19.011 before settling in for the closing price of $19.42. Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has traded in a range of $10.28-$32.97.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 154.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.40%. With a float of $48.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.33 million.

The firm has a total of 1367 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 28.34%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 26,915. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,474 shares at a rate of $18.26, taking the stock ownership to the 268,581 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 538 for $18.26, making the entire transaction worth $9,824. This insider now owns 47,784 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.95 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.13) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -154.62 while generating a return on equity of -32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.60% during the next five years compared to -48.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lemonade Inc., LMND], we can find that recorded value of 1.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 94.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.47. The third major resistance level sits at $22.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.85.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.41 billion has total of 69,491K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 256,700 K in contrast with the sum of -297,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 95,200 K and last quarter income was -65,800 K.