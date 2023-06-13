Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ford Motor Company (F) to new highs

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.80, soaring 0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.8847 and dropped to $13.65 before settling in for the closing price of $13.74. Within the past 52 weeks, F’s price has moved between $10.10 and $15.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -111.10%. With a float of $3.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.99 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 173000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.88, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is -1.91.

Ford Motor Company (F) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,027,840. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 79,921 shares at a rate of $12.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,638,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Vice President, CFO sold 29,821 for $13.07, making the entire transaction worth $389,623. This insider now owns 443,683 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.41) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.90% during the next five years compared to -17.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Ford Motor Company (F) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Looking closely at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), its last 5-days average volume was 67.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 65.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 76.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.76. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.89. Second resistance stands at $14.01. The third major resistance level sits at $14.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.42.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 54.49 billion based on 4,000,770K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 158,057 M and income totals -1,981 M. The company made 41,474 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,757 M in sales during its previous quarter.