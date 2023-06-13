Search
Shaun Noe
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) to new highs

Company News

June 12, 2023, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) trading session started at the price of $27.03, that was 3.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.70 and dropped to $26.581 before settling in for the closing price of $27.32. A 52-week range for MAXN has been $10.01 – $38.91.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.80%. With a float of $22.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5344 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.81, operating margin of -18.69, and the pretax margin is -21.31.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is 48.76%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.47) by $0.93. This company achieved a net margin of -25.23 while generating a return on equity of -136.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.01 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s (MAXN) raw stochastic average was set at 54.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.13 in the near term. At $29.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.89.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Key Stats

There are 45,410K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.32 billion. As of now, sales total 1,060 M while income totals -267,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 318,330 K while its last quarter net income were 20,270 K.

