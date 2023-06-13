Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock priced at $0.4194, down -10.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4245 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. MULN’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $42.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 67.20%. With a float of $210.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.36 million.

The firm has a total of 118 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -39.12, a number that is poised to hit 4.00 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], we can find that recorded value of 65.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 18.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6157, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.3783. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4137. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4413. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4582. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3692, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3523. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3247.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 72.11 million, the company has a total of 151,687K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -739,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -114,910 K.