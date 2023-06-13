Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) to new highs

Markets

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock priced at $0.4194, down -10.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4245 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. MULN’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $42.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 67.20%. With a float of $210.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.36 million.

The firm has a total of 118 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -39.12, a number that is poised to hit 4.00 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], we can find that recorded value of 65.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 18.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6157, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.3783. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4137. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4413. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4582. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3692, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3523. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3247.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 72.11 million, the company has a total of 151,687K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -739,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -114,910 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.77 million

Sana Meer -
June 12, 2023, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) trading session started at the price of $25.90, that was -0.23% drop from the session...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -10.54% for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) is certainly impressive

Zack King -
On June 12, 2023, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) opened at $0.9947, lower -3.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $27.98, up 3.94% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.