Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) stock priced at $7.50, down -0.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.66 and dropped to $7.45 before settling in for the closing price of $7.55. GEO’s price has ranged from $5.97 to $12.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.70%. With a float of $118.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.43 million.

The firm has a total of 15800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.41, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +9.67.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of The GEO Group Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 107,253. In this transaction SVP & Pres, Secure Services of this company sold 12,837 shares at a rate of $8.36, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s SVP & Pres, Secure Services sold 3,000 for $10.99, making the entire transaction worth $32,970. This insider now owns 6,373 shares in total.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.99 while generating a return on equity of 13.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -2.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The GEO Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The GEO Group Inc., GEO], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, The GEO Group Inc.’s (GEO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.75. The third major resistance level sits at $7.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.22.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 955.19 million, the company has a total of 126,024K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,377 M while annual income is 171,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 608,210 K while its latest quarter income was 28,000 K.