Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) to new highs

On June 12, 2023, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) opened at $79.72, higher 3.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.03 and dropped to $79.505 before settling in for the closing price of $79.35. Price fluctuations for TMDX have ranged from $24.01 to $90.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 64.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.40% at the time writing. With a float of $30.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 212 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.84, operating margin of -33.64, and the pretax margin is -38.70.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TransMedics Group Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 537,305. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $71.64, taking the stock ownership to the 551,691 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 7,500 for $78.13, making the entire transaction worth $585,989. This insider now owns 559,191 shares in total.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -38.77 while generating a return on equity of -28.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

Looking closely at TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.32.

During the past 100 days, TransMedics Group Inc.’s (TMDX) raw stochastic average was set at 73.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.98. However, in the short run, TransMedics Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.82. Second resistance stands at $83.69. The third major resistance level sits at $85.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.77.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Key Stats

There are currently 32,554K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 93,460 K according to its annual income of -36,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 41,550 K and its income totaled -2,640 K.