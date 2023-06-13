Search
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.33%

Company News

On June 12, 2023, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) opened at $2.86, lower -6.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.87 and dropped to $2.64 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. Price fluctuations for LXRX have ranged from $1.31 to $3.79 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -72.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $186.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 135 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -207.19, operating margin of -72489.21, and the pretax margin is -73341.01.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 72,215,130. In this transaction Director of this company bought 27,775,050 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 78,634,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Director bought 16,173,800 for $2.50, making the entire transaction worth $40,434,500. This insider now owns 48,433,261 shares in total.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -73341.01 while generating a return on equity of -88.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6959.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)

The latest stats from [Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., LXRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.05 million was superior to 1.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.95. The third major resistance level sits at $3.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. The third support level lies at $2.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Key Stats

There are currently 189,562K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 695.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140 K according to its annual income of -101,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20 K and its income totaled -31,930 K.

