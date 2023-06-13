Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is expecting 5.74% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) stock priced at $5.30, up 5.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.54 and dropped to $5.26 before settling in for the closing price of $5.25. LICY’s price has ranged from $4.30 to $8.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 103.00%. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 405 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -535.07, operating margin of -829.85, and the pretax margin is -400.75.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 34.00%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -400.00 while generating a return on equity of -11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 94.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.44 million, its volume of 1.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 53.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.63 in the near term. At $5.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.07.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 982.57 million, the company has a total of 176,503K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,400 K while annual income is -53,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,600 K while its latest quarter income was -39,400 K.