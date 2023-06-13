Search
Steve Mayer
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is expecting -0.53% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 12, 2023, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) trading session started at the price of $20.92, that was -1.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.10 and dropped to $20.45 before settling in for the closing price of $20.98. A 52-week range for LAC has been $17.58 – $33.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -115.30%. With a float of $112.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 57 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lithium Americas Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Lithium Americas Corp. is 14.63%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -14.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.23 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Lithium Americas Corp.’s (LAC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.03 in the near term. At $21.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.73.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Key Stats

There are 159,527K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.31 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -93,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -6,400 K.

