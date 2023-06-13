Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) volume exceeds 2.36 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

June 12, 2023, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) trading session started at the price of $84.71, that was 1.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.26 and dropped to $84.01 before settling in for the closing price of $84.15. A 52-week range for LYV has been $64.25 – $99.66.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 11.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 120.90%. With a float of $155.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.34, operating margin of +4.20, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 7,800,000. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $78.00, taking the stock ownership to the 157,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director bought 13,740 for $73.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,006,867. This insider now owns 13,740 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.42) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

The latest stats from [Live Nation Entertainment Inc., LYV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.45 million was inferior to 1.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 97.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $86.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $87.56. The third major resistance level sits at $88.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.12.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

There are 231,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.48 billion. As of now, sales total 16,681 M while income totals 149,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,127 M while its last quarter net income were -3,170 K.