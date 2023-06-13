MPWR (Monolithic Power Systems Inc.) climbed 4.85 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On June 12, 2023, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) opened at $506.75, higher 4.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $528.61 and dropped to $506.69 before settling in for the closing price of $501.87. Price fluctuations for MPWR have ranged from $301.69 to $553.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 30.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 79.10% at the time writing. With a float of $45.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3247 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.44, operating margin of +29.81, and the pretax margin is +29.26.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 101.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 1,141,237. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 2,785 shares at a rate of $409.78, taking the stock ownership to the 1,060,407 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s VP & General Counsel sold 857 for $409.81, making the entire transaction worth $351,207. This insider now owns 273,405 shares in total.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.96) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +24.39 while generating a return on equity of 30.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 27.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 144.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.66, a number that is poised to hit 2.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.56 million, its volume of 0.5 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 23.48.

During the past 100 days, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s (MPWR) raw stochastic average was set at 84.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $463.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $423.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $534.32 in the near term. At $542.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $556.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $512.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $498.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $490.48.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Key Stats

There are currently 47,400K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,794 M according to its annual income of 437,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 451,070 K and its income totaled 109,800 K.