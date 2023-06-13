Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is 35.14% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock priced at $9.32, up 5.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.10 and dropped to $9.19 before settling in for the closing price of $9.25. NVTS’s price has ranged from $3.11 to $9.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 139.10%. With a float of $106.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.79 million.

In an organization with 230 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.64, operating margin of -317.74, and the pretax margin is +134.45.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 10,192. In this transaction EVP, GeneSic Business of this company sold 1,556 shares at a rate of $6.55, taking the stock ownership to the 2,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President & CEO sold 38,521 for $6.30, making the entire transaction worth $242,682. This insider now owns 2,214,083 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +198.46 while generating a return on equity of 33.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.22 million. That was better than the volume of 1.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 94.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.59. However, in the short run, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.18. Second resistance stands at $10.60. The third major resistance level sits at $11.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.78. The third support level lies at $8.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.68 billion, the company has a total of 160,932K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 37,940 K while annual income is 73,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,360 K while its latest quarter income was -61,850 K.