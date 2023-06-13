New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) average volume reaches $1.84M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $42.15, down -4.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.17 and dropped to $40.11 before settling in for the closing price of $42.00. Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has traded in a range of $15.75-$46.74.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 11.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -445.90%. With a float of $166.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46653 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -17.61, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -445.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Looking closely at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU), its last 5-days average volume was 1.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 48.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.59. However, in the short run, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.54. Second resistance stands at $42.89. The third major resistance level sits at $43.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.42.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.90 billion has total of 169,697K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,105 M in contrast with the sum of -1,188 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 754,150 K and last quarter income was 81,650 K.