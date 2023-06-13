No matter how cynical the overall market is Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) performance over the last week is recorded 10.67%

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) stock priced at $2.40, up 3.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.53 and dropped to $2.37 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. ALTO’s price has ranged from $1.20 to $5.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has dropped its sales by -3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -197.30%. With a float of $70.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.81 million.

In an organization with 439 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.50, operating margin of -5.87, and the pretax margin is -2.97.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Alto Ingredients Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 9,850. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.97, taking the stock ownership to the 583,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.99, making the entire transaction worth $9,950. This insider now owns 578,909 shares in total.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.11 while generating a return on equity of -12.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -197.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 7.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alto Ingredients Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.35 million. That was better than the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s (ALTO) raw stochastic average was set at 54.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.92. However, in the short run, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.56. Second resistance stands at $2.62. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.24.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 193.50 million, the company has a total of 75,145K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,336 M while annual income is -41,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 313,890 K while its latest quarter income was -13,170 K.