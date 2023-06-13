Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) performance over the last week is recorded 2.43%

Company News

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) stock priced at $147.09, up 5.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $153.13 and dropped to $144.50 before settling in for the closing price of $145.51. BURL’s price has ranged from $106.47 to $239.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.80%. With a float of $64.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.95 million.

The firm has a total of 14869 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.40, operating margin of +4.63, and the pretax margin is +3.54.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Burlington Stores Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 106.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 106,130. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $212.26, taking the stock ownership to the 8,154 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Group President and CMO sold 47,153 for $209.46, making the entire transaction worth $9,876,621. This insider now owns 55,173 shares in total.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.65 while generating a return on equity of 29.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.31% during the next five years compared to -3.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Burlington Stores Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Burlington Stores Inc., BURL], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.01.

During the past 100 days, Burlington Stores Inc.’s (BURL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $177.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $178.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $156.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $158.88. The third major resistance level sits at $164.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $141.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $138.74.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.07 billion, the company has a total of 64,884K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,703 M while annual income is 230,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,137 M while its latest quarter income was 32,750 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is Catalent Inc. (CTLT) performance over the last week is recorded 13.17%

Sana Meer -
Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $40.49, up 10.23% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

$2.78M in average volume shows that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is heading in the right direction

Zack King -
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $59.06, plunging -0.47% from the previous trading...
Read more

$1.75M in average volume shows that Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
June 12, 2023, Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) trading session started at the price of $12.02, that was 2.26% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

