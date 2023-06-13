Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) performance over the last week is recorded 7.03%

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $0.175, up 13.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.175 and dropped to $0.155 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Over the past 52 weeks, HSDT has traded in a range of $0.14-$2.76.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.40%. With a float of $27.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.20 million.

The firm has a total of 26 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.17, operating margin of -1875.35, and the pretax margin is -1788.06.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is 2.36%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 19,946. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 80,041 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 332,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s President and CEO bought 89,300 for $0.31, making the entire transaction worth $27,835. This insider now owns 308,003 shares in total.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1788.06 while generating a return on equity of -145.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Helius Medical Technologies Inc., HSDT], we can find that recorded value of 3.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1809, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2869. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1797. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1873. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1997. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1597, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1473. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1397.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.24 million has total of 28,215K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 790 K in contrast with the sum of -14,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 110 K and last quarter income was -2,490 K.

