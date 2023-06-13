No matter how cynical the overall market is, Kopin Corporation (KOPN) performance over the last week is recorded 7.86%

On June 12, 2023, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) opened at $2.22, higher 4.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.30 and dropped to $2.16 before settling in for the closing price of $2.16. Price fluctuations for KOPN have ranged from $0.94 to $2.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -39.90% at the time writing. With a float of $83.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.04 million.

The firm has a total of 177 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.31, operating margin of -45.97, and the pretax margin is -40.47.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kopin Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 31,446. In this transaction Director of this company bought 23,293 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 5,531,099 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $31,250. This insider now owns 5,507,806 shares in total.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -40.77 while generating a return on equity of -60.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -50.87% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kopin Corporation (KOPN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kopin Corporation, KOPN], we can find that recorded value of 1.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Kopin Corporation’s (KOPN) raw stochastic average was set at 84.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.38. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.04.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Key Stats

There are currently 111,432K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 264.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,400 K according to its annual income of -19,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,760 K and its income totaled -2,630 K.