No matter how cynical the overall market is Suzano S.A. (SUZ) performance over the last week is recorded 1.59%

June 12, 2023, Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) trading session started at the price of $9.28, that was 3.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.595 and dropped to $9.23 before settling in for the closing price of $9.27. A 52-week range for SUZ has been $7.46 – $11.09.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -67.40%. With a float of $1.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.22, operating margin of +44.60, and the pretax margin is +56.93.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.92) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +46.92 while generating a return on equity of 97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Suzano S.A.’s (SUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 94.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.07. However, in the short run, Suzano S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.71. Second resistance stands at $9.83. The third major resistance level sits at $10.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.98.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Key Stats

There are 1,361,264K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.69 billion. As of now, sales total 9,652 M while income totals 4,529 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,171 M while its last quarter net income were 1,008 M.