No matter how cynical the overall market is, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) performance over the last week is recorded -7.69%

June 12, 2023, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) trading session started at the price of $1.28, that was -0.75% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. A 52-week range for WULF has been $0.54 – $2.47.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -46.00%. With a float of $99.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.01 million.

The firm has a total of 8 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.07, operating margin of -279.74, and the pretax margin is -468.82.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TeraWulf Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 137,300. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.37, taking the stock ownership to the 475,000 shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -571.64 while generating a return on equity of -71.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TeraWulf Inc., WULF], we can find that recorded value of 1.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 58.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4859, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0742. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2533. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2267.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

There are 212,032K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 300.92 million. As of now, sales total 15,030 K while income totals -90,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,530 K while its last quarter net income were -26,260 K.