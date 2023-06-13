No matter how cynical the overall market is The Chemours Company (CC) performance over the last week is recorded -4.70%

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) on June 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.70, plunging -2.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.82 and dropped to $31.77 before settling in for the closing price of $33.00. Within the past 52 weeks, CC’s price has moved between $23.58 and $43.32.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 1.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.30%. With a float of $146.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.07, operating margin of +11.88, and the pretax margin is +10.91.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Chemours Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 304,790. In this transaction SVP, Chief Enterprise Transfor of this company sold 8,912 shares at a rate of $34.20, taking the stock ownership to the 29,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s President, Thermal Spec Solns sold 27,716 for $35.47, making the entire transaction worth $983,087. This insider now owns 43,931 shares in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.47) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +8.51 while generating a return on equity of 52.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.57% during the next five years compared to -2.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

The Chemours Company (CC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

The latest stats from [The Chemours Company, CC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.4 million was superior to 1.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, The Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.27. The third major resistance level sits at $33.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.56.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.92 billion based on 149,156K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,794 M and income totals 578,000 K. The company made 1,536 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 145,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.