No matter how cynical the overall market is, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) performance over the last week is recorded 0.53%

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) stock priced at $26.18, up 2.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.81 and dropped to $26.15 before settling in for the closing price of $26.15. ZI’s price has ranged from $20.33 to $51.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -40.00%. With a float of $295.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $403.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.86, operating margin of +16.68, and the pretax margin is +17.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 264,606. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $26.46, taking the stock ownership to the 1,172,653 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Pres, Chief Operating Officer sold 30,000 for $25.03, making the entire transaction worth $750,972. This insider now owns 581,171 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.76 while generating a return on equity of 2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.96% during the next five years compared to 51.34% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Looking closely at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI), its last 5-days average volume was 4.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 59.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.09. However, in the short run, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.95. Second resistance stands at $27.21. The third major resistance level sits at $27.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.63 billion, the company has a total of 402,329K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,098 M while annual income is 63,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 300,700 K while its latest quarter income was 44,500 K.