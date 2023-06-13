Search
Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.24 million

Markets

June 12, 2023, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) trading session started at the price of $7.62, that was 4.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.96 and dropped to $7.465 before settling in for the closing price of $7.47. A 52-week range for NVAX has been $5.61 – $76.77.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 129.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 64.10%. With a float of $78.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1992 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Novavax Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Novavax Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 6,500. In this transaction President, R&D of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $6.50, taking the stock ownership to the 14,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s President, R&D bought 2,000 for $7.04, making the entire transaction worth $14,088. This insider now owns 13,473 shares in total.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$3.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$3.46) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.38, a number that is poised to hit -1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.25 million, its volume of 5.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Novavax Inc.’s (NVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.01 in the near term. At $8.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.02.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Key Stats

There are 86,305K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 691.25 million. As of now, sales total 1,982 M while income totals -657,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 80,950 K while its last quarter net income were -293,910 K.

