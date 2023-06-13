Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.99% last month.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1339, plunging -0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.144 and dropped to $0.131 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Within the past 52 weeks, NVOS’s price has moved between $0.10 and $2.14.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -526.30%. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 115 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of -81.67, and the pretax margin is -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) saw its 5-day average volume 11.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 20.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1342, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3553. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1419 in the near term. At $0.1494, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1549. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1289, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1234. The third support level lies at $0.1159 if the price breaches the second support level.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.84 million based on 144,858K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,740 K and income totals -32,850 K. The company made 2,560 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.