Now that ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.36 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 12, 2023, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) trading session started at the price of $9.40, that was 4.99% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.9299 and dropped to $9.40 before settling in for the closing price of $9.42. A 52-week range for ADTN has been $7.90 – $25.47.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 9.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.60%. With a float of $75.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3307 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.91, operating margin of -3.86, and the pretax margin is -6.92.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ADTRAN Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 12,529. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 652 shares at a rate of $19.21, taking the stock ownership to the 805,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Director bought 36 for $19.21, making the entire transaction worth $698. This insider now owns 21,673 shares in total.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.20 while generating a return on equity of -0.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to -15.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.08 in the near term. At $10.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.02.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Key Stats

There are 78,655K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 764.60 million. As of now, sales total 1,026 M while income totals -2,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 323,910 K while its last quarter net income were -34,460 K.