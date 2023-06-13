Now that Amprius Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 0.65 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 12, 2023, Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) opened at $10.24, higher 6.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.24 and dropped to $9.75 before settling in for the closing price of $9.50. Price fluctuations for AMPX have ranged from $4.15 to $26.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -74.20% at the time writing. With a float of $15.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -123.36, operating margin of -409.19, and the pretax margin is -393.11.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amprius Technologies Inc. is 81.65%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -393.11 while generating a return on equity of -39.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 276.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Amprius Technologies Inc.’s (AMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 91.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.31 in the near term. At $10.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.33.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Key Stats

There are currently 84,630K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 829.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,410 K according to its annual income of -17,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 680 K and its income totaled -9,100 K.