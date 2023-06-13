Now that EHang Holdings Limited’s volume has hit 1.29 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 12, 2023, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) opened at $10.89, higher 7.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.18 and dropped to $10.75 before settling in for the closing price of $11.02. Price fluctuations for EH have ranged from $3.32 to $17.84 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.00% at the time writing. With a float of $40.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.77 million.

In an organization with 341 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.36, operating margin of -699.61, and the pretax margin is -743.39.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EHang Holdings Limited is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -740.62 while generating a return on equity of -139.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EHang Holdings Limited (EH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 84.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) raw stochastic average was set at 43.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.67. However, in the short run, EHang Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.42. Second resistance stands at $13.02. The third major resistance level sits at $13.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.56.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Key Stats

There are currently 56,930K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 717.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,430 K according to its annual income of -47,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,230 K and its income totaled -12,640 K.