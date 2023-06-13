Now that Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s volume has hit 7.33 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $0.34, up 18.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.35 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Over the past 52 weeks, RCRT has traded in a range of $0.18-$1.81.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.00%. With a float of $11.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.09, operating margin of -48.53, and the pretax margin is -64.93.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Recruiter.com Group Inc. is 30.42%, while institutional ownership is 11.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 4,619. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,762 shares at a rate of $0.97, taking the stock ownership to the 5,175 shares.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -64.93 while generating a return on equity of -155.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s (RCRT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT)

The latest stats from [Recruiter.com Group Inc., RCRT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 28.83 million was superior to 1.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s (RCRT) raw stochastic average was set at 14.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 331.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 180.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2348, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5391. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3733. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2733. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2467.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.55 million has total of 17,210K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,370 K in contrast with the sum of -16,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,290 K and last quarter income was -3,320 K.