Now that US Foods Holding Corp.’s volume has hit 1.38 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 12, 2023, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) opened at $41.79, higher 1.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.32 and dropped to $41.56 before settling in for the closing price of $41.64. Price fluctuations for USFD have ranged from $25.49 to $42.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 7.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.60% at the time writing. With a float of $217.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 29000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.13, operating margin of +2.06, and the pretax margin is +1.06.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of US Foods Holding Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 99,937. In this transaction EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. of this company sold 2,735 shares at a rate of $36.54, taking the stock ownership to the 94,579 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s insider sold 2,278 for $36.54, making the entire transaction worth $83,238. This insider now owns 185,244 shares in total.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +0.78 while generating a return on equity of 6.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.60% during the next five years compared to -3.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, US Foods Holding Corp.’s (USFD) raw stochastic average was set at 99.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.54 in the near term. At $42.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.02.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Key Stats

There are currently 234,330K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 34,057 M according to its annual income of 265,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,542 M and its income totaled 82,000 K.