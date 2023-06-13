On Holding AG (ONON) posted a 6.70% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) stock priced at $30.56, up 0.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.835 and dropped to $29.72 before settling in for the closing price of $30.28. ONON’s price has ranged from $15.44 to $34.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 130.60%. With a float of $189.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.07 million.

The firm has a total of 1701 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.77, operating margin of +6.96, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

On Holding AG (ONON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 33.16%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.72 while generating a return on equity of 6.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are On Holding AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30 and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [On Holding AG, ONON], we can find that recorded value of 5.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 71.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.49. The third major resistance level sits at $32.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.80.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.20 billion, the company has a total of 627,414K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,281 M while annual income is 60,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 454,110 K while its latest quarter income was 47,980 K.