Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.66% last month.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $1.62, up 18.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.58 before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. Over the past 52 weeks, ONCY has traded in a range of $0.80-$2.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.90%. With a float of $58.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.34 million.

In an organization with 29 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s (ONCY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was better than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s (ONCY) raw stochastic average was set at 66.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4849, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5048. However, in the short run, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0000. Second resistance stands at $2.1700. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4100. The third support level lies at $1.2400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 118.90 million has total of 64,093K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -19,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,760 K.