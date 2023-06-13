Search
Zack King
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.66% last month.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $1.62, up 18.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.58 before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. Over the past 52 weeks, ONCY has traded in a range of $0.80-$2.28.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.90%. With a float of $58.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.34 million.

In an organization with 29 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s (ONCY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was better than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s (ONCY) raw stochastic average was set at 66.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4849, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5048. However, in the short run, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0000. Second resistance stands at $2.1700. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4100. The third support level lies at $1.2400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 118.90 million has total of 64,093K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -19,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,760 K.

Trading Directions

