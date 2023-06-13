Search
Paramount Global (PARA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 11.43 million

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) kicked off on June 12, 2023, at the price of $16.28, up 2.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.90 and dropped to $16.205 before settling in for the closing price of $16.10. Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has traded in a range of $13.80-$28.98.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 2.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.50%. With a float of $584.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $651.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.84, operating margin of +9.52, and the pretax margin is +4.20.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Paramount Global is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 2,485,560. In this transaction Director of this company bought 165,000 shares at a rate of $15.06, taking the stock ownership to the 577,064 shares.

Paramount Global (PARA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +2.40 while generating a return on equity of 3.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.97% during the next five years compared to -27.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Paramount Global’s (PARA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Global (PARA)

Looking closely at Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), its last 5-days average volume was 15.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 13.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Global’s (PARA) raw stochastic average was set at 22.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.91. However, in the short run, Paramount Global’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.87. Second resistance stands at $17.23. The third major resistance level sits at $17.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.48.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.18 billion has total of 651,557K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 30,154 M in contrast with the sum of 1,104 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,265 M and last quarter income was -1,118 M.

Newsletter

 

