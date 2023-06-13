PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is expecting 8.28% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.95, soaring 0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.02 and dropped to $10.87 before settling in for the closing price of $10.91. Within the past 52 weeks, PFLT’s price has moved between $9.43 and $13.22.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.60%. With a float of $48.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.73 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.43, operating margin of +35.19, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.20%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +3.66 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Trading Performance Indicators

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., PFLT], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s (PFLT) raw stochastic average was set at 59.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.97.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 546.06 million based on 49,732K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 105,490 K and income totals 3,450 K. The company made 34,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.