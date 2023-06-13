Phillips 66 (PSX) plunged -2.00 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) on June 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $97.12, plunging -2.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.82 and dropped to $96.64 before settling in for the closing price of $98.76. Within the past 52 weeks, PSX’s price has moved between $74.02 and $113.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 10.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 683.90%. With a float of $458.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $464.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.51, operating margin of +5.92, and the pretax margin is +8.61.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,001,938. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,250 shares at a rate of $97.75, taking the stock ownership to the 14,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 600 for $110.68, making the entire transaction worth $66,406. This insider now owns 15,302 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.56) by $0.65. This company achieved a net margin of +6.47 while generating a return on equity of 45.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 683.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.90% during the next five years compared to 38.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Phillips 66 (PSX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.84, a number that is poised to hit 3.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

The latest stats from [Phillips 66, PSX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.31 million was inferior to 3.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.59. The third major resistance level sits at $100.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 44.58 billion based on 458,862K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 169,990 M and income totals 11,024 M. The company made 34,396 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,961 M in sales during its previous quarter.