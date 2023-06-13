ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) volume exceeds 0.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 12, 2023, with ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) stock priced at $12.35, down -3.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.62 and dropped to $12.12 before settling in for the closing price of $12.64. ACDC’s price has ranged from $9.01 to $27.00 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3664 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.67, operating margin of +19.57, and the pretax margin is +14.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 818,209. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 64,783 shares at a rate of $12.63, taking the stock ownership to the 71,351,512 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 437,156 for $12.33, making the entire transaction worth $5,390,133. This insider now owns 71,286,729 shares in total.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.93 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ProFrac Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.47 in the near term. At $12.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.47.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.95 billion, the company has a total of 158,997K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,426 M while annual income is 91,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 851,700 K while its latest quarter income was 22,000 K.