Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) with a beta value of 0.03 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

June 12, 2023, Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED) trading session started at the price of $1.14, that was 4.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. A 52-week range for RMED has been $1.02 – $29.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.40%. With a float of $2.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4057.14, operating margin of -162778.57, and the pretax margin is -191871.43.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ra Medical Systems Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Ra Medical Systems Inc is 25.42%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$24.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.34) by -$24.31. This company achieved a net margin of -191892.86 while generating a return on equity of -234.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 335.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -35.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.13 million, its volume of 0.17 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ra Medical Systems Inc’s (RMED) raw stochastic average was set at 5.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2698, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5332. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2767 in the near term. At $1.3933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9733. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8567.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED) Key Stats

There are 5,368K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.38 million. As of now, sales total 10 K while income totals -26,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -4,760 K.